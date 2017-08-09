Goldeyes Beat Canaries to Complete 11-game Road Trip

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes just completed the longest road trip of the 2017 season. Calling it a success would be understating the truth.

Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D., David Bergin drove in three runs – two with a home run in the fourth and the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth — and then the bullpen held on as the Goldeyes beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-3. The Goldeyes took three-of-four in Sioux Falls.

Granted, there were some very nervous moments in the bottom of the ninth, but closer Ryan Chaffee shut down a Canaries rally and the Goldeyes won their ninth game on this just-completed 11-game road trip.

As a result, the Goldeyes have now won 10 of their last 12 games and are now 45-31 on the season, 2.5 games in front of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The St. Paul Saints are now 3.5 games back.

Wednesday’s win put an exclamation point on the last 11 games during a bus trip through three States (Iowa, Indiana and South Dakota) in the last 10 days. To win nine of 11 on the road is a tremendous achievement in itself and this Goldeyes team has proven that it just might have the talent to actually defend its American Association championship.

On Wednesday afternoon in Sioux Falls, the Goldeyes outhit the Canaries 8-6 as Bergin was the star, going two-for-three with a two-run homer, three RBI and a run scored and raised his batting average to .322. David Rohm also had two hits and raised his average to .284. Shawn Pleffner, who is fourth in the American Association in RBI, drove in his 61st with one hit and is ow batting .326. Reggie Abercrombie had a hit and a run scored and is batting .281. Wes Darvill (.333) and Mason Katz (.232) each had a hit.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (7-4, 5.21 ERA) allowed only two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. He earned the win. Chaffee picked up his 15th save of the season.

The Goldeyes hopped back on the bus and returned home right after the game. The team will Thursday off and then they’ll get back to work at Shaw Park on Friday night, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m. Every Goldeyes game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal