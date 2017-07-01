Goldeyes Battle Back, Lose in Extra Innings

WINNIPEG, MB. – Decked out in their eye-popping Canada Day jerseys, the Winnipeg Goldeyes scored early. And then they scored often.

Playing in front of 3,345 of the faithful at Shaw Park on Friday night, the Goldeyes jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning and despite giving up five runs in the ninth, beat the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries 14-8.

As a result, the Goldeyes got back to .500 on the season at 20-20. They are now 3-7 in their last 10, but have won two of their last three and are still tied for second place in the American Association’s North Division, seven games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (4-2, 4.61 ERA) gave up five runs on 10 scattered hits with a walk and six strikeouts and picked up the victory. He worked eight complete innings but left the game after giving up the first two runs in the ninth. Canadian Evan Rutckyj came on and finished the ninth, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits. Sioux Falls starter Miles Nordgren (2-3, 6.95 ERA) allowed 10 runs on 10 hits and took the loss.

The Goldeyes outhit Sioux Falls 16-12 as leadoff man Andrew Sohn and No. 9 hitter Jordan Ebert led the way with three hits each. Sohn went three- for-six, scored two runs, knocked in one and raised his batting average to .324 while Ebert went two-for-five, with a homer, one runs scored and two driven in and raised his average to .308.

David Rohm, Reggie Abercrombie, Shawn Pleffner and David Bergin each had two hits. Berin finished two-for-five with two runs scored and three driven in. Abercrombie hit a three-run homer, his sixth long ball of the year, scored twice and drove in four. Meanwhile, Pleffner now leads all Goldeyes hitters with a .352 average.

The Goldeyes and canaries play Game 2 of this three-game weekend at Shaw Park at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. If you don’t have a ticket for the Canada Day spectacular, the game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal