Goldeyes Bats Boom, Whip Saints at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes did it all on Tuesday night.

They hit, they pitched, they defended and they walloped a good St. Paul Saints team 8-2 in front of 3,922 at Shaw Park.

David Rohm, Josh Romanski and Reggie Abercrombie each had three hits while David Bergin hit his 19th home run of the season – second best in the league – and Abercrombie hit his 16th as the Goldeyes started quickly and then slowly, but surely went on to blow the Saints right out of the ballpark.

With their impressive victory, the Goldeyes improved to 49-32 on the season, six full games ahead of the second-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and seven ahead of the third-place Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes have now won the first two games of this huge four-game series with St. Paul. Winnipeg as also won four in a row and eight of the last 10.

This was another destruction of an opponent by scoring in almost every inning. The Goldeyes scored one in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth as they built a 6-1 lead after four and coasted to their fifth straight win over St. Paul.

The Goldeyes outhit St. Paul 14-4 as Rohm went three-for-five with a run scored and a run driven in; Romanski went three-for-five with two RBI and Abercrombie went three-for-five with a solo homer two runs scored and two driven in. Bergin went two-for-three with a solo homer, two runs scored and one RBI. Romanski and Sohn are now tied for the league lead in hitting with .335 batting averages.

Mikey O’Brien (8-4, 4.99 ERA) got the win and worked seven complete innings, allowing only two runs on just four hits. He walked one and struck out four. Benji Waite (4-4, 3.75 ERA), who was tagged with the loss, gave up six runs on seven hits in just 3.1 innings.

The Goldeyes and Saints will play Game 3 of this four-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 at Shaw Park.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

File Photo