Goldeyes Bats Boom, Whip Saints at Shaw Park

WINNIPEG, MB. – St. Paul Saints starting pitcher Jason Hoppe was cruising along with a 2-0 lead through the first four innings on Wednesday night. He’d allowed the Winnipeg Goldeyes only two hits and he looked like the guy who would put a halt to the Saints five-game losing streak against Winnipeg.

Then along came the fifth inning and the Saints unfortunate streak continued.

With two out in the fifth inning, Wes Darvill singled, stole second and then scored on a two-run, game-tying homer by Mason Katz. Then Jordan Ebert walked, Andrew Sohn singled and David Rohm blasted a three-run bomb and suddenly the Goldeyes were ahead 5-2.

St. Paul scored a run in the top of the ninth, but the final score was 5-3 and the Goldeyes have now won five straight games, six in a row from St. Paul and eight of their last 10.

In fact, with that five-run fifth, the Goldeyes improved to 50-32 (they now cannot finish below .500 no matter what happens over the final 18 games), and were six full games ahead of the second-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (Fargo was still playing) and eight ahead of the third-place Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

The Saints outhit the Goldeyes 10-8, but thanks to Katz’s 13th homer of the year and Rohm’s fourth, the Goldeyes won the third straight game to open this four-game series. Rohm went one-for-three with a run scored and three runs driven in; Josh Romanski went two-for-four and is now the American Association’s leading hitter, batting .337. Wes Darvill (.326) went two-for-three with a run scored. Katz (.236) went one-for-two with a run scored and two driven in. Shawn Pleffner went one-for-three and is now hitting .331.

Charle Rosario (9-5, 3.33 ERA) got the win and worked seven complete innings, allowing only two runs on eight hits. He struck out seven and walked none. Hoppe (0-2, 6-23 ERA), who was tagged with the loss, gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings of work.

The Goldeyes and Saints will play the final game of this four-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 at Shaw Park.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal