Goldeyes Bats Boom on Fireworks Night

WINNIPEG, MB. – The fireworks after the game were great. The fireworks during the game were even better.

Friday night in front of 4,424 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, Goldeyes first baseman Shawn Pleffner went four-for-five with a run scored and six RBI as he led the Goldeyes to a 16-1 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones in the first game of a three-game weekend series.

It has been a remarkable week for the Goldeyes. With Friday’s win, the Fish have outscored their opponents 53-5 in the past four games. They have won five straight, seven of their last eight, eight of their last 10 and 11 of their last 14. This was the the first time the Goldeyes have scored back to back double-digit runs in a winning effort since June 25 and 26, 2011 – that’s before they won league championships in 2012 and 2016.

The Fish are now 30-23 on the season and more importantly, they are still alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division, just one game back of the first-place St. Paul Saints. The Saints edged Fargo 6-5 on Friday night to halt a four-game losing streak.

As they did to Sioux City this week, the Goldeyes demolished Kansas City. Winnioeg scored three in the first and four in the second to lock it up and then added one in the fourth, four in the fifth and four more in the seventh to turn another win into another rout.

Goldeyes starter Zack Dodson (4-3, 5.43 ERA) was rock solid once again as he allowed just one run on three scattered hits over seven complete innings. The red-hot Goldeyes bullpen closed it out in shutout fashion as Micthell Lambson threw 1.2 innings of shutout baseball and has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings of work. Ryan Chaffee, the closer who simply needed a little work, got the final out to set up the post-game fireworks show.

T-Bones starter Calvin Drummond (3-2, 5.68 ERA) gave up 11 runs on 10 hits with six walks and four strikeouts and was tagged with the loss.

The Goldeyes hit five home runs on Thursday night in a 12-0 win over Sioux City. On Friday, they hit two more as Andrew Sohn belted his sixth and Mason Katz hit his eighth.

The Goldeyes also outhit the opposition for an eighth straight game, this time 14-5. Pleffner led the way and raised his average to .362 but Wes Darvill went three-for-four with a run scored and two driven in and is now hitting a team-leading .365. Catcher Hunter Dolshun was the only other Goldeyes starter to have a multi-hit game. Dolshun went two-for-three with two runs scored. Reggie Abercrombie drove in three runs and Sohn drove in two. Sohn, Abercrombie and David Rohm each scored three times.

The Goldeyes and T-Bones play Game 2 of this three-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Shaw Park.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal