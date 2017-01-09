Golden Globes: La La Land Wins, Meryl Streep Hits The Donald, Trump Fires Back

MyToba.ca – Your Source For Entertainment News

Hollywood, California – It was a big night at the Golden Globes for La La Land – taking home 7 awards and breaking the all time record.

It was also a big night for Meryl Streep, at least judging from the attention she received for her speech slamming Donald Trump.

Watch the video above to see coverage of the Golden Globes including part of Streep’s speech.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t waste much time responding to Streep on Twitter:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

2017 is off to an entertaining start!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter