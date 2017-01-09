streetside

Golden Globes: La La Land Wins, Meryl Streep Hits The Donald, Trump Fires Back

Spencer Fernando
Posted: January 9th at 10:00am TV, Featured, movies, ARTS

Hollywood, California – It was a big night at the Golden Globes for La La Land – taking home 7 awards and breaking the all time record.

It was also a big night for Meryl Streep, at least judging from the attention she received for her speech slamming Donald Trump.

Watch the video above to see coverage of the Golden Globes including part of Streep’s speech.

Unsurprisingly, Trump didn’t waste much time responding to Streep on Twitter:

2017 is off to an entertaining start!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter

2 Comments

  • C.R. Koss says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    A President who governs by Twitter. Wonderful!!!

    • Sunny says:
      January 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Easy to see why The President elect will do that, keeps The Clinton News Network & others from twisting anything he says. This way you know it came from DJT. I have no issue with it at all.

