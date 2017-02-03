Gmail Drops Support For Old Chrome Versions

WINNIPEG, MB — Google is warning some Gmail users they could lose access.

The popular email service will stop working in Chrome browser version 53 and older.

Google says core features will be disabled on February 8th.

Those users could find a basic HTML version served as early as December 2017.

A few months ago, Google ended support for Chrome on Windows XP and Vista.

The company will begin notifying affected Gmail users with banner notifications in the next couple of weeks.

If you installed Chrome and didn’t change any settings, it will automatically upgrade itself every time there’s a patch.

The search engine’s browser is currently on version 56.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News