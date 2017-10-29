Girls Rock Winnipeg On November 3rd

Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Andrew McCrea
October 29th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. — A new concert series plans to fight gender inequality with rock and roll.

Girls Rock Winnipeg launches with an all-ages concert at The Park Theatre on Friday, November 3rd.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Ticketfly, Music Trader, or at the door.

Doors open at 7:00pm and the show starts at 7:45pm.

Girls Rock Winnipeg is part of a world-wide movement dedicated to the empowerment of female, trans, two-spirit, and gender non-conforming youth and adults through rock music.

Winnipeg’s Mulligrub, Romi Mayes, Ingrid D. Johnson and the Funky Crew, and Off Henderson will take the stage to raise funds for Girls Rock Winnipeg’s first youth camp next summer.

It’s a one-week summer camp for ages 8-17 where campers learn an instrument, form a band, and compose and record an original song together.

At the end of the camp each band performs their song in front of a live audience.

Throughout the camp there are additional workshops centered on creativity and confidence building as well as dealing with gender, social justice, image, identity and community building.

Prior music experience is not required.

“I think about what this camp could have done for me growing up and it definitely would have been life changing to have strong female role models, as well as being in a room with girls my age that are interested in the same things I am,” says Girls Rock Winnipeg founder Brandi Olenick.

“Seeing other women, trans, and non-binary people on stages reinforces that they can do it too. There really was none of that for me growing up and today, there still is barely enough of it.”

