Girls Arrested For Winnipeg Playground Fire

WINNIPEG, MB. – After receiving numerous tips, four girls have been arrested following that playground fire earlier this week in Winnipeg. Three of the accused are 12 years old, the fourth is 13. They’re each facing two charges, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material. They have been released on a promise to appear.

Late Tuesday night, fire crews were called to Harbourview Park on Springfield Road where playground equipment was burning. No one was hurt but damage is now estimated at $350,000.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News