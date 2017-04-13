Girls Arrested For Winnipeg Playground Fire
WINNIPEG, MB. – After receiving numerous tips, four girls have been arrested following that playground fire earlier this week in Winnipeg. Three of the accused are 12 years old, the fourth is 13. They’re each facing two charges, arson causing damage to property and possession of incendiary material. They have been released on a promise to appear.
Late Tuesday night, fire crews were called to Harbourview Park on Springfield Road where playground equipment was burning. No one was hurt but damage is now estimated at $350,000.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
They need to have consequences for their actions. Maybe working to help rebuild the playground would be a start
I always wonder when I see these reports whether anybody ever tells these kids, and in the strongest terms possible, about the hurt they cause to other people? Do they CARE what happens to the kids who won’t be able to play on the structures because they played with matches? They should be made to work to restore the structure they destroyed with their thoughtless actions. I know they can’t be made (nor can their parents) to pay for the damage but can’t they at least be made to work off their debt to the kids they deprived?