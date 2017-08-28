Girl Stabbed At Winkler Church

WINNIPEG, MB – A 15 year old girl is recovering in a Winnipeg hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a church in Winkler.

She was taken there by STARS air ambulance. She’s in stable condition.

Police says she was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church about one o’clock yesterday afternoon.

A 39 year old man was arrested in the church parking lot. He faces a number of charges.

Investigators don’t have a motive yet.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File