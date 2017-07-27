Gimli Murder Witnesses Sought By RCMP

GIMLI, MB. — Gimli RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a teenager was stabbed to death.

It happened around 1:15pm Tuesday at the corner of Centre Street and 2nd Avenue in Gimli.

A suspect was taken into custody but police released him or her on Thursday.

Police won’t release the name of the suspect as no charges were laid.

The 18-year-old man who was murdered has also not been identified by investigators.

Family claim the victim is their son Evan Peder Engbaek.

All info ‘significant’

Gimli RCMP say all information is potentially significant.

They urge the public to share it with them no matter how small of a detail it is.

“Please don’t assume we know what you know,” say investigators in a news release.

Any witnesses or people with information are asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services at 204-642-5106 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Gilbart Funeral Home