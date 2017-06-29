UPDATE: Gilbert Plains Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Hannah Grove has been found safe.

Manitoba RCMP thank the public for their help finding the missing teen.

— —

GILBERT PLAINS, MB. — Dauphin RCMP need your help finding this missing 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Grove was last seen Wednesday around 2:00pm after writing an exam at Gilbert Plains Collegiate.

She is described as 5’5″ tall with a slim build.

Grove has long brown hair and wears glasses.

She was wearing a long black shirt and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

The missing teen may be in the Dauphin or Brandon area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Dauphin RCMP