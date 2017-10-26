Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Gifts That Give Back, Just in Time For the Holidays

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 26th, 2017 at 1:00pm Featured, LIFE, advice

WINNIPEG, MB – December is right around the corner, which means holiday shopping is top-of-mind for many of us searching for the latest toy or greatest gadget. But after a year filled with natural disasters, hate, white supremacy and international concerns such as refugees or the crisis in Myanmar, why not consider a gift that gives back? Here are a few ideas:

Donate in someone’s name. Many charities promote the idea of leaving a memorial gift in someone’s honour. Organizations such as Amnesty International also offer the option of giving a gift in celebration of a special person or occasion. The person receiving the gift will feel good about it, and as the donor, you’ll receive the tax receipt — it’s a win-win.

Sponsor a child or ‘give’ an animal. The idea of sponsoring a child or buying an animal like a goat or chicken for a community is very common among international development charities. These funds go towards a developing community and offer you an alternative to the average holiday gift.

Buy merchandise. Instead of getting your nephew a hoodie from a mall-based retailer, consider purchasing a sweater from a local charity, with proceeds going towards their work. Some organizations will even match your gift, meaning you buy a pair of shoes or glasses, and they will donate a pair to someone in need.

Volunteer your time. Instead of giving a gift, set up a day with loved ones to volunteer for your favourite charity. There are tons of opportunities especially around the holidays to sort toys, volunteer at food banks or help out at a local hospital.

Find out more about international campaigns and gifts that give back at www.amnesty.ca.

News Canada

photo supplied

Tags: , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Canadian Red Cross canvassing in Brandon
Osborne 7-Eleven collects donations for child’s funeral
Big Macs can help Fort Mac this weekend
Supplies desperately needed for Fort McMurray

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.