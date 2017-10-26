Gifts That Give Back, Just in Time For the Holidays

WINNIPEG, MB – December is right around the corner, which means holiday shopping is top-of-mind for many of us searching for the latest toy or greatest gadget. But after a year filled with natural disasters, hate, white supremacy and international concerns such as refugees or the crisis in Myanmar, why not consider a gift that gives back? Here are a few ideas:

Donate in someone’s name. Many charities promote the idea of leaving a memorial gift in someone’s honour. Organizations such as Amnesty International also offer the option of giving a gift in celebration of a special person or occasion. The person receiving the gift will feel good about it, and as the donor, you’ll receive the tax receipt — it’s a win-win.

Sponsor a child or ‘give’ an animal. The idea of sponsoring a child or buying an animal like a goat or chicken for a community is very common among international development charities. These funds go towards a developing community and offer you an alternative to the average holiday gift.

Buy merchandise. Instead of getting your nephew a hoodie from a mall-based retailer, consider purchasing a sweater from a local charity, with proceeds going towards their work. Some organizations will even match your gift, meaning you buy a pair of shoes or glasses, and they will donate a pair to someone in need.

Volunteer your time. Instead of giving a gift, set up a day with loved ones to volunteer for your favourite charity. There are tons of opportunities especially around the holidays to sort toys, volunteer at food banks or help out at a local hospital.

Find out more about international campaigns and gifts that give back at www.amnesty.ca.

News Canada

photo supplied