George Michael Dies At 53

WORLD NEWS – British singer George Michael, one half of the 80’s band Wham, has died, his family said in a statement.

In a story released by the BBC, Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT on Christmas Day. Police say they were treating the death as unexplained but there were no suspicious circumstances.

In a statement, Michael’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

Many stars took to social media to share their grief;

Wham had several hits, the two biggest would be “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.” Michael also had a successful solo career, his album “Faith”, from 1987, sold more than 10 million copies.

Click the video below to hear and see Wham perform Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Diane Hodges has more in the video report at the top of this story.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – IMDB