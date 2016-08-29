Gene Wilder dead at 83

NEW YORK — Legendary actor Gene Wilder has died.

He was 83.

Wilder’s family confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

He was famous for his role in the movie Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory.

Wilder also had memorable roles in The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, and Stir Crazy.

He appeared in countless Mel Brooks comedies.

Nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman says Wilder died from complications with Alzheimer’s disease.

The legendary star was also diagnosed in 1989 with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca