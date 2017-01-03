Gas Prices To Go Up In 2017: Analyst

Winnipeg, Manitoba – We can expect to pay more at the pump in 2017, according to a petroleum analyst.

Dan McTeague from GasBuddy.com has said the combination of OPEC production cuts and Carbon Pricing will increase the cost of energy.

According to McTeague, gas won’t be the only thing going up. Because the cost of energy is connected with everything in the economy, prices for groceries can be expected to increase as well.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News