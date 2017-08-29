WINNIPEG, MB. — The Garrick is back Winnipeg.

The popular event venue, previously known as the Garrick Centre, was abruptly shuttered at the end of June.

Whistler, BC-based The MRG Group have taken over management of the old cinemas.

The building also houses The Marlborough Hotel’s swimming pool and water slide.

It was previously a movie theatre that opened in 1921.

It became Winnipeg’s first multi-screen cinema in the late 1960s.

Cineplex abandoned the property in 2002 as downtown moviegoing audiences dwindled.

A new website for The Garrick says all previously scheduled shows are still on.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook