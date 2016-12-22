GAP Insurance Allowed: Government Of Manitoba

Winnipeg, MB – Finance Minister Cameron Friesen has announced that auto dealers will be allowed to sell Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP).

“These changes will provide more insurance options and better protection for consumers,” said Friesen. “In listening to the industry, we have made these changes to make it easier for people to access insurance coverage that will cover the difference between an auto-insurance claim payment and any outstanding loan or lease obligations.”

Often, if a vehicle is written off after an accident, the value of someone’s insurance does not cover the outstanding amount of a loan on a leased or financed vehicle. GAP insurance can help cover this amount, based on the size of the loan or lease.

The regulations have already come into effect.

“This change will make a great difference for our members,” said Geoff Sine of the Manitoba Motor Dealers Association. “It gives them another tool that can be used to better protect their customers in case of an accident and will help customers avoid financial hardship.”

Spencer Fernando