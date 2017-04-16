Furious: Biggest Global Box Office Opening Ever

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a record shattering early start to the summer blockbuster season this weekend.

Universal Pictures’ The Fate of the Furious had the biggest global opening of all time with a haul of $532.5-million.

It pulled in $100.2-million from North American cinemas on a production budget of $250-million.

The previous record holder was the seventh Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens, which pulled in $528.9-million from worldwide box offices.

A close third place is the $525.5-million opening from Jurassic World, which was also released by Universal.

Other Notes

Alec Baldwin’s The Boss Baby, a surprise hit, continued to outperform the Disney powerhouse Beauty and the Beast.

The Boss Baby raked in another $15.5-million, raising receipts to $238.9-million globally.

Beauty and the Beast pulled in $13.6-million in weekend five.

It has now earned $1.043-billion at the global box office.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — The Fate of the Furious $100.2-million New 2 1 The Boss Baby $15.5-million 3 3 2 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $13.6-million 5 4 3 Smurfs: The Lost Village $6.5-million 2 5 4 Going in Style (2017) $6.4-million 2 6 16 Gifted $3-million 2 7 8 Get Out $2.9-million 8 8 6 Power Rangers (2017) $2.9-million 4 9 10 The Case for Christ $2.7-million 2 10 7 Kong: Skull Island $2.7-million 6

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures