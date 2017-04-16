Furious: Biggest Global Box Office Opening Ever
WINNIPEG, MB. — It was a record shattering early start to the summer blockbuster season this weekend.
Universal Pictures’ The Fate of the Furious had the biggest global opening of all time with a haul of $532.5-million.
It pulled in $100.2-million from North American cinemas on a production budget of $250-million.
The previous record holder was the seventh Star Wars movie, The Force Awakens, which pulled in $528.9-million from worldwide box offices.
A close third place is the $525.5-million opening from Jurassic World, which was also released by Universal.
Other Notes
Alec Baldwin’s The Boss Baby, a surprise hit, continued to outperform the Disney powerhouse Beauty and the Beast.
The Boss Baby raked in another $15.5-million, raising receipts to $238.9-million globally.
Beauty and the Beast pulled in $13.6-million in weekend five.
It has now earned $1.043-billion at the global box office.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|The Fate of the Furious
|$100.2-million
|New
|2
|1
|The Boss Baby
|$15.5-million
|3
|3
|2
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$13.6-million
|5
|4
|3
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|$6.5-million
|2
|5
|4
|Going in Style (2017)
|$6.4-million
|2
|6
|16
|Gifted
|$3-million
|2
|7
|8
|Get Out
|$2.9-million
|8
|8
|6
|Power Rangers (2017)
|$2.9-million
|4
|9
|10
|The Case for Christ
|$2.7-million
|2
|10
|7
|Kong: Skull Island
|$2.7-million
|6
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Universal Pictures