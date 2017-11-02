banner20

The Funk Hunters – Funk the Halls Holiday Show

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – After last year’s sold-out show, The Funk Hunters return to Winnipeg December 14 for another Funk the Halls Holiday Show at the Park Theatre.

The Vancouver-based electronic soul-funk duo, composed of Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, have played numerous festivals over the years including Coachella, Burning Man, Rhythm & Vines, Shambhala, Ottawa Bluesfest and Winnipeg Folk Fest.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 plus fees through Ticketmaster and at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office on Bannatyne.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo thefunkhunters.com

