The Funk Hunters – Funk the Halls Holiday Show
WINNIPEG, MB. – After last year’s sold-out show, The Funk Hunters return to Winnipeg December 14 for another Funk the Halls Holiday Show at the Park Theatre.
The Vancouver-based electronic soul-funk duo, composed of Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, have played numerous festivals over the years including Coachella, Burning Man, Rhythm & Vines, Shambhala, Ottawa Bluesfest and Winnipeg Folk Fest.
Tickets are on sale now for $30 plus fees through Ticketmaster and at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office on Bannatyne.
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photo thefunkhunters.com