Full parole granted to Graham James

Convicted pedophile Graham James has been granted full parole.

Canada’s National Parole Board granted the former hockey coach’s release Thursday.

James was convicted of sexually assaulting Swift Current Broncos players he coached in the 1980s and 90s.

A federal court handed him a seven-year sentence.

The parole board granted him day parole at the beginning of the year.

James faces several restrictions while on parole, which run out in 2019.

He’s not able to work with minors or contact his victims and their families.

Some of his victims responded negatively on social media.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca