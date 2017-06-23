Fridge Freezer Sparked Grenfell Tower Fire

LONDON, UK. — The fire at Grenfell Tower was sparked by a Hotpoint refrigerator freezer.

That’s according to police at New Scotland Yard in the United Kingdom.

The unit was quickly engulfed and spread to the outside of the building, which had recently been recladded.

Det. Supt. Fiona McCormack says the aluminum panels and insulation quickly failed fire-safety tests.

“Preliminary tests show the insulation samples collected from Grenfell Tower combusted soon after the test started.”

Rumours have circulated the building’s owner cheaped out and used material which isn’t allowed by building codes in the United Kingdom.

Police are now considering manslaughter charges and other criminal offences.

Hotpoint owner Whirlpool says it’s working with authorities to examine fridge model FF175BP.

It had not been under any recalls.

Police have recovered CCTV footage from the building and more than 70 pictures of the fire.

An elevator will be constructed on the outside of the building to assist with the investigation.

Authorities believe their examination could take until the end of the year.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File