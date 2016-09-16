Friday’s Top Video: Port of Amsterdam traffic jam Posted on Fri, September 16, 2016 at 7:41am by MyToba in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Friday’s Top Video: Port of Amsterdam traffic jam Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Think your morning commute is bad? Check out this time lapse video of the traffic that goes through the Port of Amsterdam on a single day. It’s pretty mind-blowing. Related PostsFriday’s Top Clip: Sending an email, ’80s-styleMonday’s Top Clip: Animals before and after adoptionFriday’s Top Clip: What love looks likeColourblind see colour for the first time Tags: Port of Amsterdam traffic jam, travel, videos