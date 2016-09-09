Friday Top Video: Man “attacked” by baby seal Posted on Fri, September 9, 2016 at 8:45am by MyToba in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Friday Top Video: Man “attacked” by baby seal Tweet Like Plus Pin It Share Attacked with love, perhaps. Be prepared for some epic cuteness in this video, as one man has an adorable encounter with an elephant seal pup. Related PostsSaturday’s Top Clip: Little devilsSunday’s Top Clip: Skunk family greets cyclistTuesday’s Top Clip: Running of the GoatsFriday’s Top Clip: When kittens ATTACK Tags: baby animals, cute videos, elephant seals, seal pups