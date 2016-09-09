banner20

Friday Top Video: Man “attacked” by baby seal

Posted on Fri, September 9, 2016 at 8:45am by in ARTS, Featured, Videos with No Comments on Friday Top Video: Man “attacked” by baby seal

Attacked with love, perhaps. Be prepared for some epic cuteness in this video, as one man has an adorable encounter with an elephant seal pup.

Related Posts

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *