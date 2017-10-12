Free After Five Years; U.S.-Canadian Family Rescued in Pakistan

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 12th at 1:51pm International, Featured, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Pakistan’s army rescued a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children on Wednesday after receiving intelligence from the United States, nearly five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan.

Rob Muir has more information in the above Reuters News video report.

Below, US President Donald Trump said today that Pakistan’s cooperation in securing the release of a U.S.-Canadian couple and their children who had been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network signaled a new respect for the United States by Islamabad.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Video of the Day – Alligator Leaps Out
Video of the Day – Babies Love Candy
New Star Wars Trailer Released For The Last Jedi
Video of the Day – This Kid is Smart

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.