Free After Five Years; U.S.-Canadian Family Rescued in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Pakistan’s army rescued a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children on Wednesday after receiving intelligence from the United States, nearly five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan.

Rob Muir has more information in the above Reuters News video report.

Below, US President Donald Trump said today that Pakistan’s cooperation in securing the release of a U.S.-Canadian couple and their children who had been held by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network signaled a new respect for the United States by Islamabad.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News