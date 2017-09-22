FREE Family Activities At Assiniboine Park On Saturday
WINNIPEG, MB – To celebrate National Tree Day, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is hosting free activities for the entire family on Saturday, September 23 at Assiniboine Park.
The activities will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Duck Pond Shelter area.
“We’re delighted to celebrate National Tree Day at Assiniboine Park with community members and friends,” said Kaaren Pearce, APC’s Director of Horticulture. “What would Assiniboine Park be without its trees? Many of them are older than the Park itself – imagine the stories they could tell!”
Here are the free activities:
- “Logstical” course
- Tree games
- Wood turners
- Live chainsaw carving
- Representatives from Manitoba Forestry Association
- Tree crafts
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News