FREE Family Activities At Assiniboine Park On Saturday

WINNIPEG, MB – To celebrate National Tree Day, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is hosting free activities for the entire family on Saturday, September 23 at Assiniboine Park.

The activities will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Duck Pond Shelter area.

“We’re delighted to celebrate National Tree Day at Assiniboine Park with community members and friends,” said Kaaren Pearce, APC’s Director of Horticulture. “What would Assiniboine Park be without its trees? Many of them are older than the Park itself – imagine the stories they could tell!”

Here are the free activities:

“Logstical” course

Tree games

Wood turners

Live chainsaw carving

Representatives from Manitoba Forestry Association

Tree crafts

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News