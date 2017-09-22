banner20

FREE Family Activities At Assiniboine Park On Saturday

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 22nd, 2017 at 6:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – To celebrate National Tree Day, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is hosting free activities for the entire family on Saturday, September 23 at Assiniboine Park.

The activities will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Duck Pond Shelter area.

“We’re delighted to celebrate National Tree Day at Assiniboine Park with community members and friends,” said Kaaren Pearce, APC’s Director of Horticulture. “What would Assiniboine Park be without its trees? Many of them are older than the Park itself – imagine the stories they could tell!”

Here are the free activities:

  • “Logstical” course
  • Tree games
  • Wood turners
  • Live chainsaw carving
  • Representatives from Manitoba Forestry Association
  • Tree crafts

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Free Tree Day activities at Assiniboine Park tomorrow
Check Out These Manitoba Events
Red River Co-Op Donates $5000 from Fuel Good Day
Manitoba’s New Red Tape Measure: Best in North America

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.