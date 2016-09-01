Free entry to Manitoba parks this long weekend

WINNIPEG – This Labour Day long weekend the Manitoba Government is once again offering free entry to provincial parks.

“Manitoba summers are a wonderful time to get outdoors,” Minister Cathy Cox said in a release. “We encourage Manitobans to take the opportunity to enjoy all that our provincial parks have to offer. Late summer is the perfect time to enjoy cooler evenings, comfortable sleeping and the chance to create memories by the campfire.”

You will not require park permits beginning Friday, September 2 until Monday, September 5. This does not mean regular camping is free and you are required to pay for entry to any National Parks.

If you are looking for something different to do this Labour Day weekend there are a variety of programs;

• backcountry caravan tour to the unique bowl-shaped valley of sand called the Hogsback in Spruce Woods Provincial Park;

• tours of historic houses at St. Norbert Provincial Park.

• meeting wildlife ambassadors from the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

You will find a full list of programs and activities in Provincial Parks on the province’s website.

-Staff, MyToba News