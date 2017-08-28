banner20

Fred Fox: Please Take Part In Terry’s Run

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 28th at 8:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – I just had a great chat with Fred Fox, Terry Fox’s older brother.

We talked about the Fox family’s connection to Winnipeg and Manitoba. How we both lost our fathers to lung cancer. And all the money that’s been raised in the 37 years since Terry started his Marathon Of Hope. By the way, that number has topped $750,000,000 now.

But the most important part of our conversation came right at the end when Fred asked us, all of us, to take part in Terry’s run in a few weeks. He said it’s not about running, it’s about getting involved and doing whatever you can to stop this horrible disease.

The Terry Fox Run goes September 17th and you can get more info and sign up here.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Fred Fox

Thoughts for the Week…presented by Best Sleep Centre

