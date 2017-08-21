banner20

Freak Accident Kills Pinawa Toddler

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 21st at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – This is a tragic story. RCMP say a two year old girl was killed last Thursday in Pinawa when a room divider fell on her.

The Mounties say she was being supervised while playing inside a building and the wood divider tipped over on top of her from the weight of metal shelving racks that were leaning against it.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues but foul play isn’t suspected.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

