Fraud Charges After Woman Ditches Brandon Taxi

Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A 31-year-old Justice, Manitoba woman is facing charges for ditching her fare.

An investigation was ongoing since the incident happened back on July 14th in Brandon.

The woman was allegedly picked up by the taxi cab driver, dropped off at her location, and bolted from the vehicle.

Brandon police eventually caught up with the woman and placed her under arrest.

She was charged with Transportation by Fraud and released on a promise to appear in court.

