Fourth Arrest In Winnipeg Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB. — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Winnipeg homicide of Trevor Bodnarek.

The victim was gunned down back on July 21st around 10:00pm in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the shooting appears to be a case of “mistaken address.”

Bodnarek was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injury.

Winnipeg police and the Tactical Support Team raided a home in the 400-block of Redwood Avenue on Sunday.

Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Previous Arrests

Anthony Shane Monias, 32, has also been charged with manslaughter.

Craig Dylan Monkman, 19, and Albert Kelly Thomas, 34, have both been charged with second degree murder.

All four of the accused remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File