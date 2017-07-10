Four Winnipeg Teens Charged For Crime Spree
WINNIPEG, MB. — Four teenagers are facing charges after a rash of stolen vehicles in Winnipeg.
Police say the crime spree started on Canada Day when a vehicle was stolen from the 100-block of Loewen Place.
On July 4th and 5th, three vape businesses were broken into and looted.
A 2015 Toyota 4 Runner was also stolen from a dealership in the 2500-block of Pembina Highway on July 5th.
Two days later on July 7th, three brand new vehicles were stolen from the showroom of Winnipeg Honda in the 1700-block of Waverley Street.
The thieves also stole a Ford F150 and Mazda B400 from Markham Road and Pembina Highway that same day.
On Saturday, they broke into a business in the first 100-block of Rothwell Road but didn’t take anything.
Around 2:15pm that day police spotted the stolen Toyota 4 Runner at Silverstone Avenue and Tamworth Bay.
Officers initiated a high-risk stop and the boys were taken into custody.
A search of the vehicle yielded a black Smith and Wesson pellet gun.
The teens face a slew of charges:
John Randall Meadows
Meadows, 19, has been charged with:
- Possess Firearm contrary to order
- Use imitation Firearm in commission of offence
- Possess weapon
- Point Firearm
- Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000
- Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
- FTC with Probation Order
Jeremy Enrico Lajoie
Lajoie, 18, has been charged with:
- Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000
- Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
- Theft over $5,000
- Break and Enter with intent
- Four counts of Break and Enter-Theft
- Possess identity documents
Youths
A 17 -year-old youth male has been charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
- Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
- Two counts of Theft over $5,000
- Four counts of Break and Enter- Theft
- Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000
A 16-year-old youth male has been charged with:
- Two counts of Break and Enter
- Theft over $5,000
- Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
- Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Fail to Comply with condition of Undertaking
All four suspects remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Google Street View