banner20

Four Winnipeg Teens Charged For Crime Spree

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 58 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four teenagers are facing charges after a rash of stolen vehicles in Winnipeg.

Police say the crime spree started on Canada Day when a vehicle was stolen from the 100-block of Loewen Place.

On July 4th and 5th, three vape businesses were broken into and looted.

A 2015 Toyota 4 Runner was also stolen from a dealership in the 2500-block of Pembina Highway on July 5th.

Two days later on July 7th, three brand new vehicles were stolen from the showroom of Winnipeg Honda in the 1700-block of Waverley Street.

The thieves also stole a Ford F150 and Mazda B400 from Markham Road and Pembina Highway that same day.

On Saturday, they broke into a business in the first 100-block of Rothwell Road but didn’t take anything.

Around 2:15pm that day police spotted the stolen Toyota 4 Runner at Silverstone Avenue and Tamworth Bay.

Officers initiated a high-risk stop and the boys were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded a black Smith and Wesson pellet gun.

The teens face a slew of charges:

John Randall Meadows

Meadows, 19, has been charged with:

  • Possess Firearm contrary to order
  • Use imitation Firearm in commission of offence
  • Possess weapon
  • Point Firearm
  • Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000
  • Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
  • FTC with Probation Order

Jeremy Enrico Lajoie

Lajoie, 18, has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000
  • Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Break and Enter with intent
  • Four counts of Break and Enter-Theft
  • Possess identity documents

Youths

A 17 -year-old youth male has been charged with:

  • Fail to Comply with Undertaking
  • Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
  • Two counts of Theft over $5,000
  • Four counts of Break and Enter- Theft
  • Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000

A 16-year-old youth male has been charged with:

  • Two counts of Break and Enter
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000
  • Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Fail to Comply with condition of Undertaking

All four suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Police Investigate Stolen Vehicles
Brandon man traps car thieves inside vehicle
Teen car thieves arrested in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Police capture two alleged car thieves

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.