Four Winnipeg Teens Charged For Crime Spree

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four teenagers are facing charges after a rash of stolen vehicles in Winnipeg.

Police say the crime spree started on Canada Day when a vehicle was stolen from the 100-block of Loewen Place.

On July 4th and 5th, three vape businesses were broken into and looted.

A 2015 Toyota 4 Runner was also stolen from a dealership in the 2500-block of Pembina Highway on July 5th.

Two days later on July 7th, three brand new vehicles were stolen from the showroom of Winnipeg Honda in the 1700-block of Waverley Street.

The thieves also stole a Ford F150 and Mazda B400 from Markham Road and Pembina Highway that same day.

On Saturday, they broke into a business in the first 100-block of Rothwell Road but didn’t take anything.

Around 2:15pm that day police spotted the stolen Toyota 4 Runner at Silverstone Avenue and Tamworth Bay.

Officers initiated a high-risk stop and the boys were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded a black Smith and Wesson pellet gun.

The teens face a slew of charges:

John Randall Meadows

Meadows, 19, has been charged with:

Possess Firearm contrary to order

Use imitation Firearm in commission of offence

Possess weapon

Point Firearm

Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000

Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000

FTC with Probation Order

Jeremy Enrico Lajoie

Lajoie, 18, has been charged with:

Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000

Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Break and Enter with intent

Four counts of Break and Enter-Theft

Possess identity documents

Youths

A 17 -year-old youth male has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000

Two counts of Theft over $5,000

Four counts of Break and Enter- Theft

Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained By Crime under $5,000

A 16-year-old youth male has been charged with:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Theft over $5,000

Possess Goods Obtained By Crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Comply with condition of Undertaking

All four suspects remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Google Street View