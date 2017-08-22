Four Winnipeg Teens Charged After Carjacking

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four Winnipeg teens are facing charges after a carjacking.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2:40pm near the corner of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

A 24-year-old man made a date on a popular hookup app and was set to meet a woman in the 300-block of Boyd Avenue.

When he arrived, a woman approached the vehicle, followed by three boys who pepper sprayed him before pulling the victim from the vehicle.

The four suspects then fled with the man’s possessions and vehicle. He was not injured.

Vehicle Located

Police spotted the stolen vehicle in downtown Winnipeg a short time later.

They conducted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled as officers approached.

The four suspects were pursued and ended up ditching the vehicle near Broadway Street and Edmonton Avenue.

All of them were captured after a brief foot pursuit and police recovered the pepper spray from the vehicle.

Luring

Investigators determined the suspects set up a fake profile just to lure someone they could rob.

Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds have been charged with Robbery, Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and several other offences.

They remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File