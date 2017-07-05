Four Winnipeg Goldeyes On All-Star Team

WINNIPEG, MB – Four members of the Winnipeg Goldeyes have been named to the American Association All-Star Team.

They will play in the upcoming American Association/Can-Am League All-Star Game on July 25th at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Park in Ottawa.

The All-Star Goldeyes’ are third baseman Wes Darvill, outfielder Josh Romanski, left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern, and right=handed pitcher Ryan Chaffee.

American Association All-Stars will take on the best from the Can-Am League. Winnipeg manager Rick Forney will lead the American Association team against Hal Lanier, manager of the Ottawa Champions.

A bit of history – Hal Lanier was the Goldeyes manager from 1996 to 2005.

Both Forney and Lanier lead their teams to championships in 2016.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News