Four Winnipeg Boys Commit to Bisons

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bisons football team announced the commitment of five high school recruits for the 2018 season. Four of them are from Winnipeg.

On offence, offensive lineman Brock Gutowski, offensive lineman Kyle Wilfer and receiver Michael Goldenstein while on defence, defensive end Mitchell Morgan and defensive lineman Tyson Spence

“This is already a strong recruiting classes and we are pleased to announce five outstanding high school players so early for the 2018 season,” said Bison football head coach Brian Dobie, in his 22nd season at Manitoba. “The five players that we introduce today as Bisons represent some of the very best of that class in Manitoba and BC. We are honoured that these outstanding and accomplished young men have chosen the University of Manitoba to pursue their academic and athletic goals.”

Gutowski, 17, has played high school football at Sturgeon Heights over four seasons (2014-17). “I’m very excited to start the next part of my football career with the Manitoba Bisons. I want to make a big impact on the offensive line. I’m also looking forward to be playing in the Canada West against some of the most competitive teams in U SPORTS.” Gutowski said in a release. The Winnipeg native was team Rookie of the Year in 2014, Linemen of the Year in 2015 and 2016. He is 6’2”, 300 lbs. offensive lineman has been a part of Team Manitoba U18 in 2016 plus 2017

Wilfer, 17, has played high school football at St. Paul’s over four seasons (2014-17). The Winnipeg native was the team AAA Crusaders Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is 6’4”, 300 lbs. offensive lineman is a team captain at St. Paul’s in 2017 and earned WHSFL (Winnipeg High School Football League) honour roll for 2014 and 2016 season. Wilfer said, “I am very excited to join this great football program at the U of M. I am looking forward to representing my city and province league wide by making an impact on the field and in the community.”

Goldenstein, 17, has played high school football at Kildonan East over four seasons (2014-17). The Winnipeg native was Team MVP in 2015 and 2016. He is 6’4”, 190 lbs. receiver had 30 catches for 696 yards plus 15 touchdowns and WHSFL Player of Week in 2016 season plus posted 30 catches for 370 yards and 3 TDs in 2016. Goldenstein has been the Kildonan East team captain from 2015-2017 and also Part of Team Manitoba and a provincial team captain in 2016.

Morgan, 17, has played high school football at Kelowna Secondary School over two seasons (2016-17). The Kelowna, BC native was team leader in sacks and tackles in 2016. He is 6’5”, 250 lbs. defensive end was part of BC provincial U18 team in 2017 and was team MVP in 2016 season. Morgan is listed on CanadaFootballChat.com Top 100 prospects after his first year of football. The receiver had 30 catches for 696 yards plus 15 touchdowns and WHSFL Player of Week in 2016 season plus posted 30 catches for 370 yards and 3 TDs in 2015

Spence, 17, has played high school football at Grant Park over four seasons (2014-17). “To be able to keep competing in front of my home town and my parents is beyond a blessing! I am very grateful to the Bisons program that they have given me the opportunity to do so.” The Winnipeg native was team Rookie of the Year in 2015 season. He is 6’3”, 250 lbs. defensive lineman had seven sacks, 32 tackles, 1 pass knockdown and forced fumble in 2016

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisions.ca