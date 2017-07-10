banner20

Four Weekend Shootings In Winnipeg

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 10th at 5:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Several people are recovering after a shooting spree over the weekend in Winnipeg.

The first happened Saturday around 6:30am in the first 100-block of Isabel Street.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning around 3:00am two men were shot in the 500-block of Elgin Avenue.

Both received a single gunshot wound in their upper body.

One of the victims was rushed to hospital in critical condition while the other was treated at the scene.

The hospitalized victim has since been upgraded to stable condition and was released.

Sunday night

Around 8:00pm Sunday night, a man was shot in the 400-block of Boyd Avenue.

The man received an extensive injury in his lower body and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition and his wound is not considered life-threatening.

It is unknown at this time if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
