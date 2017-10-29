banner20

Four People Face Drug Charges In Winnipeg

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 29th, 2017 at 7:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four people are facing drug and weapons charges after a Winnipeg home was raided.

It happened Friday in Winnipeg’s Fort Rouge neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police seized:

  • Approximately $1,800 in cash
  • 11 grams of methamphetamine (Street value approx. $1,100)
  • 6 x Fentanyl blotters (S.V. $150)
  • Numerous capsules containing an unknown white powder
  • Bear Spray
  • Various pieces of personal identification

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with various drug-related offences including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of identify documents.

She was released on a promise to appear.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with various drug offences including possession of both fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime.

He was released on a promise to appear.

A 39-year-old man was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Cameron Joseph Bonham, 41, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime, failure to comply with probation orders, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing identity documents.

Bonham remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Five Charged In Peguis First Nation Drug Raid
Six Arrested In Winnipeg Drug Raid
Northern RCMP Conduct Several Drug Raids
Five Charged After Brandon Weapons Raid

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.