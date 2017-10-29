Four People Charged With DUI In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — Four people are facing drunk driving charges in Brandon.

The first happened around 4:15pm Saturday at the corner of 18th Street and Kirkcaldy Drive.

Police say the 54-year-old Brandon man caused a crash there and remained at the scene.

He was impaired when they arrived.

The accused has been charged with Drive Impaired and Refuse Breathalyzer.

He was released on a promise to appear.

Drunk Hit & Run

The second incident happened around 9:00pm Saturday on Lorne Avenue East.

A vehicle struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

Brandon police located it a short time later on Westaway Bay.

They stopped a 35-year-old Brandon man and gave him two breath tests, which he allegedly failed.

He has been charged with Impaired Driving and Drive over .08mg%.

The man was released on a promise to appear.

Rear Ended

The third incident happened around 2:00am Sunday at a red light on Victoria Avenue and 26th Street.

A 21-year-old Brandon man was driving westbound and allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Brandon police have charged him with Impaired Driving and Refuse Breathalyzer.

He was also released on a promise to appear.

Traffic Stop

A 35-year-old Rolling River, Manitoba woman is facing charges after her vehicle was stopped.

It happened just after 2:50am Sunday in the 2400-block of Park Avenue.

Brandon police arrested the woman and charged her with Impaired Driving and Drive over .08mg%.

She was released on a promise to appear.

All four of the suspects are due in court on November 2nd.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File