Four Fish Starters Are Now Back

This week, the Winnipeg Goldeyes lost rightfielder Josh Romanski to the Minnesota Twins. It was a great step for Romanski, but a tough loss for Winnipeg.

On Friday, Goldeyes manager Rick Forney eased the pain by signing righthanded starter Mikey O’Brien to a new contract for the 2017 season.

That move now means that the Goldeyes have four starters back from last year’s American Association championship team – Kevin McGovern, Duke von Schamann, Edwin Carl and now O’Brien.

O’Brien started 20 games for the Fish last season and finished the year 10-4 with a 4.34 ERA. He pitched a workhorse-like 122.1 innings, walking 49 and striking out 78. It was the sixth consecutive year in which the veteran starter eclipsed 100 innings of work.

O’Brien, who hails from Roanoke, Va., allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 20 starts in 2016, and yielded more than four earned runs in just four of them. Like many of his championship teammates, O’Brien was effective down the stretch, posting a 3-0 record and a 3.52 ERA over his final six regular season starts.

“I’m really glad Mikey has decided to return,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Mikey did a great job for our club last year, and really rose to the occasion when we needed a big outing from him.”

O’Brien’s best outing of the year came at a perfect time. In the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American Association Division Series on Sept. 12 at St. Paul, he allowed just one earned run on three hits over seven innings. He took the mound after only three days rest and blanked the Saints for seven innings in the Goldeyes’ eventual 3-1, series-clinching win. It marked Winnipeg’s first Game 5 victory since 2003, and their first on the road since 2002.

O’Brien heads into his 10th professional season with a 53-48 minor league record. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder was drafted by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB amateur draft out of Hidden Valley High School in his hometown of Roanoke.

Despite losing Romanski to the Twins (the Goldeyes have now lost Romanski, C Tanner Murphy and 1B/P Jacob Rogers to major league organizations), the Goldeyes once again have 12 players under contract for the 2017 season, including 10 from their 2016 championship team. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

3B Wes Darvill

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

1B Kellen Marruffo

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

RHP Mikey O’Brien

OF/1B David Rohm

RHP Duke von Schamann

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy Jeff Miller