Four Charged In Two Winnipeg Break & Enters

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four people are facing charges for two break and enters in Winnipeg.

The first happened around 4:30pm Sunday at a home in the 300-block of Hudson Street.

A woman was home at the time and was confronted by two female intruders.

The suspects maced the woman, but she was not seriously injured.

The pair fled in a stolen vehicle with over $1,000 of the victim’s property.

Victim Locates Stolen Goods

A second break and enter happened Monday at a home in the 1400-block of Lincoln Avenue.

The victim located his stolen property in the 1600-block of Burrows Avenue.

He confronted the suspects but one of them came at him with a baseball bat.

The victim’s vehicle was damaged in the attack.

He was able to flee and contact police.

Four charged

Winnipeg police descended on the Burrows Avenue home and took four suspects into custody.

Tonio Albert Robert Bone, 31, of Portage La Prairie has been charged with:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Possess Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Public Mischief

Fail to Comply Recognizance

Jessica Katherine Kakeeway, 26, of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Possess Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Six counts of Fail to Comply Probation

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Bone and Kakeeway both remain behind bars.

A 36-year-old woman and 46-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, have also been charged.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File