Four Brandon fugitives apprehended

BRANDON — Police have apprehended four fugitives.

The men were wanted on separate crimes.

Their names have not been released.

Promise to appear

A 29-year-old man failed to appear in court.

He was released again on a promise to appear in October.

Inmate trouble

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Police arrived to assist RCMP officers executing a warrant on the inmate.

He appeared in a Brandon court Friday morning.

Unendorsed warrant

A 19-year-old man was detained into custody on an “unendorsed” warrant of arrest.

It happened in the 900-block of 18th Street North.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

He also appeared in court Friday morning.

Drifter

A 26-year-old homeless man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Assiniboine Avenue.

Police say he was taken into custody after trying to evade them.

The drifter was also arrested on unendorsed warrants.

In addition, he was slapped with a charge of breaching a recognizance order.

The suspect was set to appear in court Friday morning.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca