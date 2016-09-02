Four Brandon fugitives apprehended
BRANDON — Police have apprehended four fugitives.
The men were wanted on separate crimes.
Their names have not been released.
Promise to appear
A 29-year-old man failed to appear in court.
He was released again on a promise to appear in October.
Inmate trouble
A 44-year-old man was arrested at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
Police arrived to assist RCMP officers executing a warrant on the inmate.
He appeared in a Brandon court Friday morning.
Unendorsed warrant
A 19-year-old man was detained into custody on an “unendorsed” warrant of arrest.
It happened in the 900-block of 18th Street North.
He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correctional Centre.
He also appeared in court Friday morning.
Drifter
A 26-year-old homeless man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Assiniboine Avenue.
Police say he was taken into custody after trying to evade them.
The drifter was also arrested on unendorsed warrants.
In addition, he was slapped with a charge of breaching a recognizance order.
The suspect was set to appear in court Friday morning.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca