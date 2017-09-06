Four Accused Of Manslaughter In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Four people are in custody accused of manslaughter in Winnipeg.

Tyler William Ranville, an 18-year-old Winnipeg man, was stabbed near Sargent Avenue and McMicken Street.

He stumbled into the street and collapsed.

It happened around 11:15pm on August 18th. Ranville succumbed to his injuries on August 27th.

Winnipeg police arrested a 16-year-old near Ellice Avenue and Langside Street on August 31st.

The next day, two 18-year-old men were arrested.

Nasim Abddullahi Ahmed was located at Sargent Avenue and Balmoral Street while Yonas Gebremekeal was placed under arrest at Sargent Avenue and Young Street.

On Tuesday, the final suspect was observed riding in a car as a passenger in the 1800-block of Alexander Street.

The driver allegedly sped away from police and ended up striking a cruiser before crashing into a tree.

Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed, 20, was arrested in the 1800-block of Pacific Avenue after a short foot pursuit.

All four suspects have been charged with manslaughter and remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File