Fossil Discovery Centre named Signature Museum

MORDEN — Manitoba officially welcomes the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) into the Signature Museum grant program.

It joins six other outstanding museums in the province that showcase unique collections and have exceptional programming for visitors.

“Our province has many extraordinary museums and we encourage everyone to visit them,” says Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires.

“Signature museums offer unique visitor experiences, and draw people from across Manitoba and far outside our borders.”

The CFDC houses Canada’s largest collection of marine reptile fossils, including the largest mosasaur on display in the world.

The fossil, named “Bruce,” is more than 13 metres (43 feet) long.

The CFDC houses many other unique exhibits such as an 80-million-year-old fish-like Xiphactinus, Archelon fossil (giant sea turtle) and the world’s only publicly-displayed vial of woolly mammoth blood.

“We have worked hard to achieve signature museum status and we’re thrilled to have reached this milestone,” says CFDC executive director Peter Cantelon.

“With this support we look forward to increased national and international awareness about who we are and what we have to offer.”

Signature museum status is achieved by meeting a number of important criteria.

Those include year-round operation with full time, professional staff and average annual visitation of 20,000 guests or more.

They must also demonstrate potential for future growth.

Other signature museums include the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum in Brandon, New Iceland Museum in Gimli, Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach, Manitoba Agricultural Museum in Austin, Musee de Saint-Boniface and the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

These museums are also recognized as Star Attractions by Travel Manitoba.

—PROVINCE OF MANITOBA