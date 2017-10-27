Fort la Reine Museum Hosts Ghost Walk Tomorrow!

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – The Fort la Reine Museaum is hosting the forth annual GHOST WALK – A Halloween Experience.

It takes place tomorrow, October 28th from 6pm to 10pm.

The museum village has been spookily transformed into a candelit haunted village with twenty heritage villages to explore.

The event is sponsored by The Portage Co-op.

It’s a family-friendly fright featuring eerie performers, entertainment, sweets and treats, games and crafts, creepy creatures, and a night alley market.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News