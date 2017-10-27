banner20

Fort la Reine Museum Hosts Ghost Walk Tomorrow!

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 27 seconds ago recreation, Featured, LIFE

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – The Fort la Reine Museaum is hosting the forth annual GHOST WALK – A Halloween Experience.

It takes place tomorrow, October 28th from 6pm to 10pm.

The museum village has been spookily transformed into a candelit haunted village with twenty heritage villages to explore.

The event is sponsored by The Portage Co-op.

It’s a family-friendly fright featuring eerie performers, entertainment, sweets and treats, games and crafts, creepy creatures, and a night alley market.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Gingerbread House Builders Wanted for Charity Auction
Ghosts walk at Fort la Reine this weekend
Mystery awaits at the Fort la Reine Museum
The spirit of ancestral clay

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.