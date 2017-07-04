Fort Garry Place has Some Sweet Suites

WINNIPEG, MB. – What a summer it will be here in Winnipeg! The spotlight will be on the city as we get set to welcome athletes and visitors alike for the Canada Summer Games, as well as many more for all the festivities celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

As much as people want to enjoy their time away from home on vacation, more and more people are turning to rental suites as opposed to hotels while on their vacations so they can still have that home-style feel. Edison Properties can help you find what you’re looking for.

Edison Properties has been a leader in rental properties and suites in Winnipeg for over 50 years. Martin Bergen formed the Marlborough Development Corporation Ltd. in 1962 when MDC built several apartment blocks throughout Winnipeg. Its first large venture was the 100-suite General Grant building, built in 1964. Now 53 years later, Edison has over 5,000 suites located throughout Winnipeg.

Fort Garry Place has been getting rave reviews about the comfort and quality of their Luxury Furnished Suites. Nicole Allard, Hospitality Manager of the Furnished Suites at Fort Garry Place says people who stay at the suites really enjoy all the amenities they have access to.

“The in-suite laundry is usually the biggest selling feature,” adds Allard. “But with a full-size kitchen, weekly cleaning services, and workspaces, it really gives our guests everything they need.” The fully-furnished suites also include wifi, cable, local calling, full-size appliances including dishwasher, stove, and fridge.

With an on-site convenience store, access to three restaurants, as well as a gym, pool and hair salon, you could walk in on your first day, and if you choose to do so, not have to leave the building until your last day.

Location, location, location

The Canada Summer Games are expected to attract nearly 20,000 people to our city this July. With 16 sports, more than 250 related events and a major cultural festival taking place throughout the city, Fort Garry Place, located at 85 Garry Street in the heart of downtown, is at the center of it all.

“We are literally steps away from the Forks, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the MTS Centre, and so many other great attractions,” Allard says. “You name it, we are around it.”

Edison Properties offers both short-term and long-term stays in standard and newly renovated luxury suites. Whether it’s a two-week stay for the Canada Summer Games, a one-week stay for business, or coming to the city for an extended period of time, Allard says the fully-furnished suites are an affordable option more people are starting to take advantage of.

“We have noticed a lot more traffic here in the last few months and we expect this to continue especially with Winnipeg being one of the hottest cities to visit this summer,” Allard says, adding most of the guests who have stayed in the suites will usually stay again.

“Most of our client base is theatre and art groups, insurance companies, department of national defense, business travel, and vacationers. We get people from everywhere,” adds Allard.

“Fort Garry Place Furnished Suites are truly one of Winnipeg’s hidden gems.”

