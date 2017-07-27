Football Night In Winnipeg!

WINNIPEG, MB – Montreal (2-3) is in town tonight to take on our Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-2). It’s Firefighter & Paramedic Appreciation Night at Investors Group Field. Kickoff is 7:30.

Some firefighters and paramedics will take part in a CrossFit Games halftime show while others will hold the Canadian flag on the field during the national anthem. All firefighters and paramedics can enjoy 20% off in the Bomber store by showing their fire/paramedic identifier.

The Bombers and Alouettes split their season series last year.

The Bombers are on the road in Ottawa next Friday to play the RedBlacks.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File