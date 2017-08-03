À fond de train to Arrive in Portage la Prairie Today

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB. – The biggest, most entertaining rally in the country arrives at the Fort la Reine Museum early tomorrow morning. This fun competition will be visiting and filming these families competing at three different locations in Portage la Prairie beginning at the museum! The challenges feature some of the most remarkable cultural, historic and geographic sites of the country.

Gung-ho families cross Canada from coast to coast, to face and overcome exciting challenges at every stage of this extraordinary journey.

What makes the adventures even more original is that the trip is done via train, Canada’s iconic mode of transportation.

À fond de train is like putting The Amazing Race on tracks. A fun competition that makes everyone, young and old, want to climb aboard!

The Fort la Reine Museum

Photo – Supplied