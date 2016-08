WINNIPEG — Florida Georgia Line are setting some roots in the city.

The band is bringing their Dig Your Roots Tour to MTS Centre.

It’s set for a 7:00pm showtime on November 4th.

Doors open at 6:00pm.

Tickets are $49.50 and $75.50, not including surcharges.

They go on sale at Live Nation on Friday, September 9th at 10:00am.

Florida Georgia Line will be joined by special guests Granger Smith and Chris Lane.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca