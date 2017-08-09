Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Flin Flon Man Missing

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 58 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

FLIN FLON, MB – RCMP are looking for a missing 52-year-old Flin Flon man.

Andrew Harkiss was last seen on August 5, at 4:40 p.m., driving away from his parent’s home.

RCMP describe Harkiss as Caucasian in appearance, 6’0″, 220 pounds, brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair, a faint mustache and wearing a baseball hat.

A photo of Harkiss is below:

RCMP say they are concerned for his well-being, and believe he may still be in the Flin Flon area.

Anyone with information that could help locate Harkiss is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Flin Flon Man Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation
Dakota Hunter Found Safe
Manitoba Seeks Legal Opinion On Carbon Tax
Blizzard Rampaged

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.