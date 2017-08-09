Flin Flon Man Missing

FLIN FLON, MB – RCMP are looking for a missing 52-year-old Flin Flon man.

Andrew Harkiss was last seen on August 5, at 4:40 p.m., driving away from his parent’s home.

RCMP describe Harkiss as Caucasian in appearance, 6’0″, 220 pounds, brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair, a faint mustache and wearing a baseball hat.

A photo of Harkiss is below:

RCMP say they are concerned for his well-being, and believe he may still be in the Flin Flon area.

Anyone with information that could help locate Harkiss is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News