banner20

Five People Die Of Overdoses In Abbotsford In Under 10 Hours

winnipeg fentanyl tips reward
Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago National, Featured, NEWS

NATIONAL NEWS – Five people fatally overdosed in Abbotsford in under 10 hours on Friday.

Between 10:15 am and 7:20 pm Friday, three men and two women died.

All five overdosed, and all five reportedly died alone.

In a statement, Abbotsford Police said, “This week, first responders and health-care providers have seen dozens of overdoses which, regrettably, has become the norm with the proliferation of fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs. “But five tragic deaths in such a short period of time is absolutely alarming.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Video: PM Trudeau Tears Up Discussing Gord Downie’s Death
Video: Former US President Obama Joins Prince Harry At Invictus Games In Toronto
CFIB Calls On Provinces To Oppose Federal Tax Changes
Ri Wang Chinese Brand Sausage Recalled Due To Undeclared Milk

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.