Five People Die Of Overdoses In Abbotsford In Under 10 Hours

NATIONAL NEWS – Five people fatally overdosed in Abbotsford in under 10 hours on Friday.

Between 10:15 am and 7:20 pm Friday, three men and two women died.

All five overdosed, and all five reportedly died alone.

In a statement, Abbotsford Police said, “This week, first responders and health-care providers have seen dozens of overdoses which, regrettably, has become the norm with the proliferation of fentanyl and carfentanil in street drugs. “But five tragic deaths in such a short period of time is absolutely alarming.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News